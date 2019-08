Censor.NET reports citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The explosion hit the building on 101 Hrushevskoho Street at 02:46. All four storeys of one of the house sections collapsed as a result of the incident.

As of 08:30 am, August 28, two people were killed and seven others were hospitalized (four of them were children).

A total of 399 rescuers and 39 pieces of equipment were involved in search and rescue operations.

