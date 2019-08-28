Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
28.08.19 15:44

Kolomoiskyi offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky has said he believes it is expedient for Kyiv to offer Moscow removal of some sanctions imposed for its aggression in Donbas.

Kolomoiskyi offers lifting some sanctions from Russia for its aggression in Donbas

As reported by Censor.NET.

"There are two types of sanctions. First there are those for Crimea, imposed on July 17 [2014] after they shot down the Boeing airliner over Donbas. Russians are truly suffering from these. I think we can offer removing a portion of these sanctions relating to Donbas, because it will give us a good negotiating position," Kolomoiskyi said in an interview for Censor.NET.

According to Kolomoiskyi , "It is necessary to return Donbas now."

"A couple of years will pass. Russia is unstable and a change of power is possible there. If that happens, we'll be able to take back what is ours, if we prepare for this. If we can work out a mechanism of compromises, our land in exchange for sanctions, then this works, and we can use the same tactic with regards to Crimea," Kolomoiskyi said.

Read more: Macron: Europe has to rethink relations with Russia

The businessman said Russia currently wants to exit the conflict in Donbas while demanding Ukraine recognize Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100