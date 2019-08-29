Zelenskyi, Merkel discuss Russia's possible return to G7

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

The parties discussed the results of the G7 summit in Biarritz. Zelensky thanked for the consistent position of Germany as regards the impossibility of Russia’s return to the G7 given its aggression against Ukraine and occupation of Crimea.

The president informed the chancellor about the security situation in eastern Ukraine, in particular, the implementation of the agreements on the disengagement of forces and equipment near Stanytsia Luhanska by the Ukrainian party.

Zelensky also confirmed that Ukraine remained consistent in fulfilling its commitments on peaceful settlement in Donbas by using political and diplomatic means.

The president called for an urgent meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries with a view to discuss the peace process and coordinate further steps to resolve the conflict.

In turn, Merkel expressed support for Ukraine's efforts to restore peace in Donbas and agreed on the need to hold a summit in the near future. The parties agreed to hold a preparatory meeting of diplomatic advisors to the heads of state and government on September 2.

During the conversation, the parties also discussed a number of issues of Ukrainian-German cooperation and interaction in the international arena.