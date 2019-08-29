14 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm and 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led troops launched seven attacks on Ukrainian positions. In particular, the enemy fired small arms on Ukrainian defenders outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Outside Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), the enemy used an unmanned aerial vehicle with a fixed VOG-17 grenade launche in order to inflict the utmost harm to the military personnel of the Joint Forces.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops seven times, using 120mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, mounted antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms - outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Novotoshkivske (53km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns - in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the enemy has already opened fire from heavy machine guns and small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and small arms outside Zaitseve and grenade launchers and small arms near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk).