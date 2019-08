As reported by Censor.NET.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of the previous convocation Andrii Parubii invited the oldest lawmaker, 78-year-old Yuliy Ioffe from the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party, to read out the oath.

Parubii noted that the newly elected MPs had time to sign the oath by 13:00 pm and announced the end of the solemn meeting.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Ukraine on July 21.

The Central Election Commission registered 424 people's deputies.