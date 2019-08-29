Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Sentsov has been transferred from a penitentiary in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, where he was serving time, to the Butyrskaya prison in Moscow," the source said.

The media said earlier that the filmmaker, whose release from prison had been urged by the Ukrainian authorities and a number of international organizations, was included in the number of captives to be exchanged between Russia and Ukraine.

"He has been transferred to Moscow within the framework of the ongoing exchange process," the source told Interfax.