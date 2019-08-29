Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

Censor.NET reports citing Larysa Sarhan post on Facebook.

"Letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko. Please, dismiss me from the post of Prosecutor General on my own wish on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 42 of the law of Ukraine on the Prosecutor's Office," Lutsenko said, reading the text of the letter, after which he signed it.

The signing of the letter was broadcasted live on Thursday. The document was dated August 29, 2019.

Read more: Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia