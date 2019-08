As reported by Censor.NET.

A total of 318 MPs voted for a relevant decision.

Among other candidates for the post of deputy speaker were Mustafa Dzhemilev from the European Solidarity party, Nestor Shufrych from the political platform Opposition Platform - For Life and Iryna Konstankevych, who was nominated by the deputy group For the Future.

Parliament elected MP from the Servant of the People party Dmytro Razumkov as speaker, and Ruslan Stefanchuk was elected as first vice speaker.