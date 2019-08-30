Censor.NET

30.08.19 11:52

Parliament approves new Cabinet of Ministers

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the ninth convocation has approved a new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

A total of 281 MPs voted in favor of the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers at the first meeting of the first session of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on Thursday, August 29,

At the suggestion of Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Honcharuk the Cabinet of Ministers includes the following ministers:

In the new government, some ministries have been merged. In particular, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food; the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Ecology; the Ministry of Veterans and the Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories; the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Youth and Sports. However, the government does not have the Ministry of Information Policy.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Oleksiy Honcharuk as Prime Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and Andrii Zahorodniuk as Defense Minister of Ukraine.

