As reported by Censor.NET.

The Parliament supported the candidacy proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. A total of 312 MPs voted in favor of this decision.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Thursday, August 29, submitted for approval to the Verkhovna Rada a draft resolution on the appointment of Ruslan Riaboshapka to the post of prosecutor general.

