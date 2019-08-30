17 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired heavy machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol); mounted antitank grenade launcher – in the area of Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers – outside Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol); small arms – near Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms – outside Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles and small arms – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher, heavy machine guns and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from small arms in the area of Vodiane.