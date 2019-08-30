Security Service of Ukraine: no POWs exchange between Russia and Ukraine today

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There will be no official exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on Friday. The final date is yet unknown," the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine told Ukrinform.

On the night of August 30, former member of the Russian State Duma Ilya Ponomarev, who acquired the citizenship of Ukraine, reported that prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russian could take place on August 30. Subsequently, newly appointed Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka shared a Facebook publication of a Verkhovna Rada employee, Anna Isliamova, in which she wrote that the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the Russian Federation had started.

Read more: Office of President of Ukraine: Prisoner swap still ongoing