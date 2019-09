Censor.NET reports citing 1+1 TV channel.

"This will be our personal meeting [with Putin] in the Normandy format. Our side has planned it," Zelenskyi said in an interview on the 1+1 TV channel on Saturday.

"We can agree on something and sign something, which is most important," only looking into each other's eyes and in the presence of Western leaders, he said.

