02.09.19 10:59

Energy Secretary Rick Perry: US ready to help Ukraine’s energy sector

The United States is ready to help Ukraine achieve its full energy potential.

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

He accompanied US Vice President Mike Pence for a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Warsaw on September 1.

"For Ukraine, energy security is national security," the secretary said.

He called the memorandum of cooperation between the USA, Poland, and Ukraine an amazing "win" for energy security, economic security, and the national security of all three countries.

Rick Perry said that he had held a productive meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danylyuk and Ukraine’s new Energy Minister Oleksii Orzhel.

"The U.S. is ready to help Ukraine achieve its full energy potential with American technology, resources and support," he noted.

