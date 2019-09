Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

Ukraine's government forces in Donbas sustained another casualty. Sergeant Oleksandr Hrytsayuk, wounded in combat on August 25 passed away at Mechnykova military hospital in Dnipro city, southeastern Ukraine.

Accoreding to the post, the attack that took his life occurred in Mariinka, Donetsk region.

Hrytsayuk was born in 1971; he lived in Khrystynivka town, Cherkasy region, central Ukraine.