15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: no losses among Ukrainian soldiers

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell Ukrainian positions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched eight attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops seven times.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire twice. One Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shooting.