Riaboshapka fires chief military prosecutor Matios

Censor.NET reports citing press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine

"On Monday, September 2, 2019, guided by the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor General's Office", the regulation on military service by the citizens of Ukraine in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and also on the basis of a letter by the Defense Minister of Ukraine dated September 2, 2019, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka signed an order on relief from duty of deputy prosecutor general - chief military prosecutor Anatolii Matios," the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported.

In addition, by this order, he was excluded from the Prosecutor General's Office personnel roster and sent to the Defense Ministry of Ukraine to resolve the issue of his further military service.

