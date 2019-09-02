Zelenskyi orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Concerning measures to remove the economy from the shadows: to prepare bills on the legalization of the gambling industry and legalization of amber production and submit them to the parliament. The deadline is October 1, 2019. The officials in charge: Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova. Adopt laws on the legalization of the gambling industry and legalization of amber production. The deadline: December 1, 2019. The officials in charge: [Verkhovna Rada Chairman] Dmytro Razumkov and [Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction] David Arakhamia," Zelenskyi said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada leadership, and senior law enforcement officials in Kyiv on Monday.

