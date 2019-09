Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

The minister stated this during the Svoboda Slova talk show, when asked to comment on the reports that Taras Kachka would be appointed Ukraine’s trade representative.

"As to Taras Kachka, the answer is yes. And we will appoint other people as soon as possible," Mylovanov said.

As reported, there were media reports that Taras Kachka had applied for the post of deputy minister of economic development, trade and agriculture – Ukraine’s trade representative.

Read more: Ukraine imposed 12 restrictive measures against Russian goods, Deputy PM Kubiv says