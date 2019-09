Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

At a meeting with members of the public in Cherkasy region during a working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, some participants in the meeting complained about the work of the regional prosecutor. In addition, in the Zhytomyr region, the head of state noted the improper work of the prosecutor's office in the region, in particular, in countering the illegal extraction of amber.

Read more: Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes prosecutor general