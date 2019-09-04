Sokolovska outlines one of main priorities of Social Policy ministry

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"The ministry’s policy is about people and humanity. Our Government is focused on people with their needs and interests. Therefore, one of the directions of the Ministry's work will be the creation of an efficient feedback system," Social Policy Minister Yulia Sokolovska said.

According to her, the primary task of the new government is to carry out comprehensive check of the state of affairs in the country.

"We need to understand the real state of affairs in the country and prevent such situations [with a delay in the social welfare payment]," the minister added.

On August 29, 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation approved a new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. Yulia Sokolovska was appointed as Social Policy Minister.