Zelenskyi vetoes law on chemical castration

Censor.NET reports citing Verkhovna Rada website.

According to the page of the respective law (No. 6449) "On the introduction of amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to strengthen liability for crimes committed in respect of a juvenile, a minor, and a person who has not reached puberty" on the Verkhovna Rada website, the document was "returned with proposals from the president" on September 4.

The text of the president's proposals has not yet been made public.

The Verkhovna Rada of the eighth convocation approved the law at an extraordinary meeting on July 11.

The law defines a comprehensive approach to improving legislation in the area of combating sexual abuse of children. The document tightens liability for rape and abuse of minors through the introduction of amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In particular, in accordance with Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, punishment involves the use of coercive chemical castration. It will not apply to persons who have committed crimes under the age of 18 years and to persons over 65 years of age.

According to the law, punishment in the form of coercive chemical castration involves the forced injection of anti-androgen drugs consisting of chemicals that should reduce libido and sexual activity.

The law also amends the Criminal Executive Code of Ukraine and the law on the administrative supervision of persons released from prisons. Their clauses are supplemented by the category of those sentenced to imprisonment for the rape of a minor or juvenile, rape in an unnatural manner committed in respect of a minor, sexual intercourse with a person who has not reached puberty, abuse of minors. The law provides for the establishment of administrative supervision with respect to such persons.