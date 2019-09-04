European Commission appoints Elmar Brok as adviser on relations with Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The European Commission has decided to appoint Mr Elmar Brok, former Member of the European Parliament, as Special Adviser to President Jean-Claude Juncker on relations with Ukraine. This decision takes effect immediately and the position is not remunerated," the report reads.

Mr Brok will advise the President on strategy and priorities in relations with Ukraine in the aftermath of the country's presidential and parliamentary elections earlier this year.

Thanks to his nearly 15 years of experience as Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) in the European Parliament, Mr Brok will be instrumental in forging links with the new government and identifying the new administration's priorities and preferences regarding its relations with the EU. He will carry out his tasks in good cooperation with the respective EU colleagues dealing with Ukraine.