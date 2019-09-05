Zelenskyi submits bill on punishment for illegal amber-mining to parliament

Censor.NET reports citing decree №2059.

According to the text of the bill, the illegal production of amber will be punished by fine in the sum from 700 up to 3.000 untaxed individual incomes of citizens (from $471 up to $2.000) or restriction of freedom from one up to three years or imprisonment for the same term.

It is offered to provide that the sale, purchase, storage, handover, sending, transfer, processing of illegally produced amber are punished with fine from 3.000 up to 10.000 untaxed individual incomes of citizens (from $2.000 up to $6.700) or restriction of freedom from three up to six years or imprisonment for the same term.

The same actions committed with prior agreement of a group of people or repeated crime, or in large amounts, in the territories or objects of the natural reserve fund will be punished by the imprisonment from four up to seven years.