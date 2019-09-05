MH17 case: 40 MEPs appeals to Zelenskyi not to extradite Tsemakh to Russia

Censor.NET reports citing Gordon.ua.

"Ukrainian suspect Tsemakh may avoid the prosecution from the International Joint Investigation Team, which investigates the downing of Malaysian MH17," the message said.

The MEPs noted that all states, which may contribute to the prosecution of the people guilty in the downing of MH17, are also responsible in this issue.

"It is a weird request of Russia on the extradition of the Ukrainian citizen…shows that the Russian government wants to prevent the appearance of this suspect in the court. The European Parliament always supported the Joint Investigation Team. So, it is important to grant the justice for victims and relatives of the crash’s victims when this suspect will be listened to," Piri said.

On September 3, the court extended the arrest of Tsemakh as his lawyer Roman Hontarev reported.

Later the Netherlands appealed to Ukraine with a request to prevent the extradition of suspect in MH17 case investigation Volodymyr Tsemakh to Russia.

On July 17, 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine stated that it detained Volodymyr Tsemakh, the ex-militant of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) involved in the transportation of Buk missile system, which downed MH17. It is noted that he was detained during the crossing of the border with Russian controlled by Ukraine.

It was reported that Tsemakh knew the commanders of the militants, details of the operations and transportation of the weapons. He also may become the key witness in the trial in the Netherlands.