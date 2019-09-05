Ukraine's foreign ministry expresses protest over statements of Hungarian diplomat

Censor.NET reports citing ministry's press service.

The Foreign Ministry said that the representative of the Hungarian government, Tristan Azbej, used unacceptable rhetoric in his speech, declaring the "crisis of war" in Ukraine.

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine in connection with this statement called Chargé d'affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Hungary in Ukraine Krisztina Marfi. The strong protest was expressed to the Hungarian diplomat.

"The situation is categorically unacceptable for Ukraine, when senior officials of a neighboring state call the ongoing Russian armed aggression against Ukraine since 2014 a "civil war" the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said that Hungary, as a member of the EU and NATO, must adhere to an official position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.