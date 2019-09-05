12 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to launch attacks on Ukrainian defenders," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, Russian-led troops launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions.

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, the enemy fired on Ukrainian troops six times.

One Ukrainian soldier was killed in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the invaders have already violated ceasefire three times.