NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii stated this at a press conference on Thursday.

"We expect that the mission will arrive next week. First of all, we will discuss parameters of the program, its terms, volume [of funding]," Smolii said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton in Toronto in early July stated that cooperation with the Fund remains a priority for the Ukrainian authorities.

