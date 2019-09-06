Tsemakh included on exchange list, - Russian Interfax

Censor.NET reports citing Russian Interfax.

Key suspect in MH17 case Volodymyr Tsemakh included on the list for prisoners’ exchange between Ukraine and Russia as Interfax-Russia reported.

"Tsemakh, released on Kyiv court decision, was included on the exchange lists," the message said.

On September 5, the Appeal Court released key suspect in MH17 case Volodymyr Tsemakh on personal recognizance. Prosecutor believes that Tsemakh may return to occupied Donbas.

On September 3, 2019, the court extended the arrest of Tsemakh, as his lawyer Roman Hontarev reported.

The Netherlands appealed to Ukraine with a request to prevent the extradition of suspect in MH17 case investigation Volodymyr Tsemakh to Russia.

On July 17, 2019, the Security Service of Ukraine stated that it detained Volodymyr Tsemakh, the ex-militant of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), involved in the transportation of Buk missile system, which downed MH17. He was detained during the crossing of the border with Russian controlled by Ukraine.

Tsemakh knew the commanders of the militants, details of the operations and transportation of the weapons. He also might become the key witness in the trial in the Netherlands.

Boeing 777 of Malaysian Airlines, flight number MH17 was destroyed while performing a regular flight from the Netherlands to Malaysia in July 2014. The tragedy took place in the sky over the militant-held section of Donetsk region. All 298 people aboard deceased; most of the victims (196) were Dutch, but there were citizens of another nine countries as well.

The governments of Australia and the Netherlands officially accused Russia of being behind the disaster.