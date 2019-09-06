Ukraine-Russia prisoners’ exchange may reduce tension between states, - Senator Murphy. ФОТО

Censor.NET reports citing head of state press service.

During the meeting, the Head of State noted the strong support of Ukraine by both houses of the US Congress. The President also expressed gratitude to American lawmakers for their active position regarding the need to provide Ukraine with further assistance in the field of security, as well as the hope that the volume of this assistance will increase.

Zelenskyi noted the consistent policy of US sanctions against Russia, drawing attention to the Russian "passportization" of Ukrainian citizens in the Donbas and the need for an appropriate response.

The matters Zelenskyi and the senators discussed at the meeting included cooperation in the area of energy security. In particular, the sides emphasized the importance of diversifying energy supplies for Ukraine by way of promoting shipments from the United States, it said.

The three praised the Memorandum of Understanding that Ukraine, Poland and the U.S. signed earlier to facilitate trilateral cooperation in the energy sector and specifically, shipments of liquefied natural gas from the U.S.

Zelenskyi thanked the U.S. side for consistent countermeasures against Nord Stream 2, expressing hope that U.S. Congress imposes sanctions on companies involved in the gas pipeline project, the press service said.