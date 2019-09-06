Journalists not to face restrictions while working in Parliament

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Journalists will not be limited in access to the Parliament. Dmytro Razumkov, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said so during an evening TV show.

"Reporters have access to the Verkhovna Rada. The journalists have an opportunity to talk to MPs. I'm sure that the colleagues from Servant of the People party and other political forces are open for conversation", the Speaker said.

He expressed confidence that currently, there is no way that the supreme law-making authority would be working in any sort of behind-the-closed-doors mode.

September 4, the Parliament's press office offered to limit the journalists' access to the Rada; it happened during the first meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for the Freedom of Speech. Iryna Karmeliuk, the head of the press office proposed to limit the number of reporters who can get the accreditation for working in the Parliament.