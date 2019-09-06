Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The fifth Ukrainian president again ignored interrogation at the SBI. By the way, it is now easier to send summonses - we do it through the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Today, our investigators wanted to receive testimony from Petro Poroshenko in a criminal proceeding regarding his possible interference with the activities of judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv," he said.

Truba added that avoiding interrogations is "not a very effective scenario for a person who has nothing to hide and has something to say in his own defense."

"Moreover, it will still be necessary to come for interrogations, if not now, then from January 2020 [when parliamentary immunity will be canceled]," Truba said.

SBI spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova, in turn, told reporters that Poroshenko appears in 13 criminal cases and that summonses were sent to him for questioning on September 10, 13, 18 and 27, as well as on October 3.

In case of his absence, she added, SBI employees will not be able to bring the ex-president to court by force due to parliamentary immunity. However, this could be done at the beginning of next year, when immunity will be lifted, she said.