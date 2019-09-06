Moldovan foreign minister: Our relations with Ukraine deserve special attention

Censor.NET reports citing his Facebook post.

The minister wrote about this on his Facebook page ahead of his visit to Ukraine, which will be held on Monday, September 9.

"We are in constant touch with our Ukrainian colleagues. Therefore, relations between Moldova and Ukraine, our neighbor and strategic partner, deserve special attention. At the invitation of my colleague Vadym Prystaiko, I will make a working visit to Ukraine on September 9," Popescu wrote.

In Ukraine, he plans to meet with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

The parties will discuss the bilateral agenda, cooperation and interaction at the regional and international level, as well as other issues of mutual interest.