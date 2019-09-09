Poland finds Russian local elections in occupied Crimea to be illegal

Censor.NET reports citing Polske Radio.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland finds illegal the organization by the authority of the Russian Federation on September 8, 2019, in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea in Ukraine of elections to the so-called local bodies of power, including the so-called State Council of Crimean Republic, Legislative Assembly of Sevastopol and Council of city of Sevastopol," the Polish MFA stated.

It is underlined that Poland consistently supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The Polish diplomats reminded that the annexation of Crimea, part of Ukraine, in March 2014 by the Russian Federation was a gross violation of the international law and it was noted in the resolution of the UN General Assembly #68/262 dated March 27, 2014.

In this context, the actions committed by the Russian authorities in occupied Crimea, Poland considered to be illegal and the results of any "elections" null and void.

The Polish diplomats emphasized the constant deterioration of the situation with the human rights in occupied Crimea, restriction of the freedom of gatherings and religion, regular incidents with illegal detention of people, especially, the Crimean Tatars.

"We urge to the international solidarity in resistance toward such actions committed by the Russian Federation in annexed Crimean peninsula," the message said.