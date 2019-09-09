Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
09.09.19 12:18

John Bolton: US hopes more Ukrainian prisoners will be released

Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs (NSA) John Bolton has stated that the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia is a major development and the United States hopes that more Ukrainian prisoners will be released.

John Bolton: US hopes more Ukrainian prisoners will be released

Censor.NET reports citing his Twitter post.

"This prisoner exchange is a major development. We hope to see more Ukrainian prisoners reunited with their families in the future," he wrote.

Bolton has also written that the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine.

He also added a post of U.S. President Donald Trump where he congratulated the both countries on the exchange of prisoners and called it "first giant step to peace".

Read more: US calls on Russia to fulfill all commitments under Minsk agreements

John Bolton: US hopes more Ukrainian prisoners will be released 01

Ukraine and Russia exchanged detainees in the 35-for-35 format on September 7. The list included eleven Ukrainian political prisoners illegally convicted in Russia and 24 Ukrainian sailors who were captured near the Kerch Strait in late November 2018.

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100