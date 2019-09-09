French Foreign Minister Le Drian believes it is not time to lift anti-Russian sanctions

Censor.NET reports citing Europe 1/CNEWS/Les Echos.

Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian believes that it is early to lift sanctions from Russia as for now.

"Minsk process should progress for the stabilization of the situation in Ukraine, then the sanctions will be lifted," Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

He noted that the aim of his visit to Moscow on September 9 is not the lifting of the sanctions.

At the same time, the French Foreign Ministry highly estimated the diplomatic steps of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, according to him, "led to the prisoners’ swap".

Read more: Bolton: US concerned about situation in Black Sea

As reported Foreign Minister of France Jean-Yves Le Drian and Defense Minister Florence Parly will visit Moscow on September 9 to hold negotiations at the level of the foreign ministers. Ukraine is included in the agenda.

On September 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the date of a meeting in the Normandy format in the near future by phone.