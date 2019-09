Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

He said this in Washington on Monday, September 9.

"I think the fact that the prisoner swap took place yesterday with Russia and Ukraine is a very big step, and it's a very positive step. If they need me to get involved, I'll get involved, but that's really a very positive event that took place yesterday," Trump said.

The US president welcomed the exchange of detainees between Russia and Ukraine on Twitter on September 7.

