Censor.NET

Menu |News See full version UKRUEN
10.09.19 16:44

Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap should continue, - Peskov

Kremlin states that the prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine should continue. However, it is difficult to announce particular terms of the new stage of the exchange.

Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap should continue, - Peskov

Censor.NET reports citing interfax.

"It is understood that the process should be continued, moreover, in accordance with Minsk Agreements," he said answering the question of the journalists whether the prisoner swap will be continued.

Spokesperson of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov also noted: "It would be premature to talk about the terms of the next exchange but there is understanding that it should take place".

Spokesperson of the Russian president reminded that "great preparatory work, quite meticulous, preceded" the first round of the exchange.

Read more: Suschenko denied entry to Russia for 20 years

← Back to the section
© 2004—2019, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100