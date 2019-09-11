There are signs of Russia’s will to leave Donbas, Crimea, - Taylor

Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"I believe, there are signs that the Russians, particularly Kremlin, would like to leave Donbas. I see the signs that the economic burden, which the Russians feel and the issue is not only about the sanctions…the burden, which the Russian government and the Russian people pay, influence their economy," the American diplomat said.

He explained that the necessity to bear the cost for maintenance of troops and services in Donbas and Crimea creates a heavy burden on the Russian economy.

"And the price of Donbas and Crimea for the Russians, in addition to the price of the sanctions drew me to the thought that they would like to withdraw from Donbas. So, if we continue the sanctions and will talk to them, in any format…If this format works then it will be a great format," Taylor said.

He believes that the dialogue between presidents Zelensky and Putin takes place good and due to it, he expects that they will be able to reach agreement on Russia’s withdrawal from Donbas and Crimea.