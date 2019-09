Censor.NET reports citing PGO press service.

"Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, guided by Article 9 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Prosecutor's Office," on September 11, 2019 signed an order appointing Viktor Chumak as the Deputy Prosecutor General - the Chief Military Prosecutor," the press service of the PGO reports.

