ECHR starts hearing in 'Ukraine v. Russia' case on human rights violation in Crimea

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The hearing is taking place in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian side is represented at the hearing by Deputy Justice Minister and Agent before the European Court of Human Rights Ivan Lishchyna.

Ukraine lodged a respective application with the ECHR on March 13, 2014.

"The Ukrainian Government maintains that the Russian Federation has from 27 February 2014 exercised effective control over the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, integral parts of Ukraine, and has exercised jurisdiction over a situation which has resulted in numerous Convention violations," the ECHR said in a press release on the case.

Among specific violations, Ukraine alleges that there was an administrative practice of the killing of Ukrainian military servicemen, officers of law-enforcement bodies and civilians that was attributable to the Russian Federation. Furthermore, it alleges cases of torture or other forms of ill-treatment and of arbitrary deprivation of liberty of civilians and Ukrainian servicemen.

The ECHR is currently considering five inter-state cases filed by against Russia after the beginning of Russia's armed aggression. In addition, about 4,000 personal cases related to events in Crimea and eastern Ukraine were registered.