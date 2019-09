Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

Law enforcers are conducting searches at the central office of PrivatBank, Ukraine's largest bank. In particular, the operatives are raiding the bank's main office in the city of Dnipro, the PrivatBank's press service said on Sept 11.

Dnipro-based PrivatBank has been operating in Ukraine since 1992. It is Ukraine's No. 1 bank in terms of assets. The bank has been owned by the state since December 2016.

See more: Two people killed, seven injured in gas explosion in Ukraine's Drohobych. PHOTOS