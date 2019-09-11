IMF mission arrives in Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The IMF mission has arrived in Ukraine today, with which my colleagues began negotiations. I think next week we will prepare a detailed message about this," he said during a press briefing after a Cabinet meeting.

"It's too early to talk about the results. Next week we will prepare special communications," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv.

Honcharuk said that the mission plans to work in Ukraine until September 24.

The IMF confirmed the arrival of the mission on September 11.

During his approval as prime minister in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, Honcharuk announced that negotiations were scheduled with the mission regarding a new three- or four-year cooperation program.

Read more: IMF mission to arrive in Ukraine next week – NBU