18 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldier killed

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used weapons banned under the Minsk agreements, weapons on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of different systems, sniping weapons and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired weapons on infantry fighting vehicles on Ukrainian positions near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk); small arms – outside Nevelske (18km north-west of Donetsk), Novohnativka (40km south of Donetsk), Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol) and Novotroitske (36km south-west of Donetsk); 82mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems and small arms – in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk); sniping weapons – near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launcher and small arms – outside Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); hand-held grenade launcher and small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol);

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used grenade launchers of different systems and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Zholobok (47km west of Luhansk); grenade launchers of different systems – outside Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars – in the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); 82mm mortars and small arms – near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – outside Novhorodske (35km north of Donetsk).

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed and one more was heavily wounded in the enemy shelling over the past day.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have opened fire from a mounted antitank grenade launcher in the area of Pyshchevyk.