Released Balukh to file lawsuit against Russia to ECHR

Censor.NET reports citing Krym.Realii.

Balukh stated that the preparation of the parcel of document for passing to the ECHR on his case is held since 2016.

"A lot of documents were filed to the ECHR already. But this process continues, nothing is finished; there was a talk with Helsinki Group on Human Rights. We work together with them at this direction. We filed the first documents before December 2016, concerning the insult to a representative of the authority according to which I was tried before my detention. We collect all documents, spot, we agreed that I will recover a little and we will finish the work," he said.

Balukh was arrested on December 8, 2016, nine days after he nailed a plaque renaming his home No. 18 to "Heroes of Nebesna Sotnya St’ in memory of the over 100 Maidan activists who were killed during Euromaidan protests in Ukraine.

He had rejected the demands of the head of the local council to remove it. During an irregular ‘search’ of his home, 90 bullets and several TNT explosive devices were allegedly found in his attic.