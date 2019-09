Censor.NET reports citing head of state website.

By decree No. 681/2019, Bukharev was dismissed as head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

By decree No. 682/2019, Bukharev was appointed first deputy head of the SBU and the chief of the main directorate for combating corruption and organized crime of the SBU's central directorate.

In addition, Zelenskyi signed decree No. 683/2019 appointing Oleksandr Rusnak as head of the SBU's counterintelligence department.

