New heads of SBU departments appointed in four regions

As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decrees have been posted on the president’s website.

Thus, the president signed decree No.691/2019 to appoint Vitalii Monastyretskyi as head of the SBU department in Chernivtsi region; decree No.690/2019 to appoint Mykola Naidych as head of the SBU department in Kharkiv region; decree No.689/2019 to appoint Vitalii Hersak as head of the SBU department in Mykolaiv region; decree No 688/2019 to appoint Borys Bezrukyi as head of the SBU department in Zaporizhzhia region.

