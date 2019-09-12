Zelenskyi, Trump could meet in New York between Sept 23-Sept 26, date being reconciled

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I think it will be in New York between September 23 and 26," he told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

According to Taylor, the coordination of the schedules of both leaders is underway.

Regarding Zelenskyi's visit to Washington, the ambassador said that so far the date of the meeting with Trump has not been determined.

"But in New York we are very close [to finishing the organization of the meeting]," the diplomat said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed that President Zelenskyi will visit the United States on September 23 to participate in the UN General Assembly.