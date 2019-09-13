U.S. Department of State approves security assistance funding to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing US embassy in Ukraine press service.

"The U.S. State Department has cleared $141.5 million in security assistance for Ukraine, including money for sniper rifles and grenade launchers," American specialized media outlet Defense News reported on Thursday.

Clarke Cooper, assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, announced that Congress was notified late Wednesday about the funding. The sum can be used 15 days after the notification, should there be no objection from Capitol Hill.

Another $250 million from the Defense Department, controversially delayed by the Trump administration, appears set to move as well. This was confirmed, in particular, by Senator Lindsay Graham during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing.

As reported, earlier U.S. President Donald Trump initiated the review of funds of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative worth $250 million. As a result, the allocation of funds was temporarily suspended.

On Thursday it became known that the White House agreed to unblock the U.S. military aid to Ukraine.