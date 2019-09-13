Zelenskyi insists on maintaining sanctions against Russia until peace restored

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

He said this during a speech at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

"Those who bravely defend Ukraine should return as winners. We must put an end to the war and return our territories. But I have repeatedly said that diplomacy is the only way to achieve this, and its powerful and effective weapon is sanctions," the president stressed.

According to Zelenskyi, he constantly repeats to world leaders about the need to maintain sanctions and reminds those who think of lifting sanctions that they are losing money and Ukraine is losing its people.

See more: President meets with Ukrainian seamen freed from Russian captivity. PHOTOS

"In the civilized world, paying taxes is the norm, in particular, to maintain order. Sanctions are, in fact, the same taxes required for the world order. This is a tax for peace. That’s why sanctions must be maintained until peace is restored," the head of state said.